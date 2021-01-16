As the Wharton Independent School District begins its third nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, it is reminding the community of its Let’s Talk! online communication it continues to offer.
Wharton ISD introduced this button on its website in August 2020. At the time, WISD described this tool as an “innovative and customer-service solution” that allowed parents, students, employees and community members to be a part of critical school and district discussions.
“It’s essential that we partner with our community to provide our students with the best possible education,” Wharton ISD said on its website Wednesday, Jan. 13. “That’s why we’ve launched Let’s Talk!”
WISD said it helps its personnel “lead by listening.”
You can share questions, comments, suggestions, or compliments about Wharton ISD anytime. Go to the link on the left side of our district webpage at whartonisd.net.
According to WISD, a person may download this app for IOS and Android devices, and enter the Let’s Talk ID (WI2632).
It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
WISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said you should receive a response within one to two days.
