On Saturday, Nov. 9, State Rep. Phil Stephenson filed with the Republican Party of Texas for reelection as representative for House District 85. HD 85 is comprised of south Fort Bend, Wharton and Jackson counties.
“If I have the honor and privilege to return to the Texas House, I will continue to apply my skills to fight for meaningful property tax relief, as well as work to reduce unfunded liabilities in our public retirement systems,” Stephenson said. “As the next legislative session will be a redistricting year, it is important that we have experienced, knowledgeable, and conservative legislators in place.”
Stephenson is seeking a fifth term. He is the only practicing certified public accountant in the Texas House.
