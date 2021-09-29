New Wharton County cases of the coronavirus are down this month, but the number of deaths associated with the disease have risen at the same time, according to the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko has been taken back by the number of deaths throughout the county describing it as “sad” but she has also emphasized on the limited intensive care unit (ICU) rooms for adult and pediatric available in the Trauma Service Area Zone “Q” that Wharton County shares with Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston counties, among others.
There were 78 adult and 50 pediatric ICU rooms available Sept 19. The regional hospitalization rate is 15.10 percent, just above what used to be the threshold of allowing bars and restaurants to open full capacity last year.
However, this spring, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order preventing county judges from limiting restaurant and bar capacities. Masks are also optional in areas that exceed the 15 percent threshold.
TSA “Q” had been 23.17 percent on Sept. 8.
As of Tuesday, there were 74 adult and 34 pediatric ICU rooms available in TSA “Q.”
“The emergency room and ICU room waits continue to remain long,” Cenko said this week.
There are now 157 deaths associated with this disease as of Sept. 19, three more than last week, according to the OEM.
A breakdown of weekly statistics for new cases in the same report are as follows: Wharton 53, El Campo 42, East Bernard 20, Boling 5, Hungerford 4. The first week, El Campo led the number of new COVID-19 cases with 81, Wharton followed with 63, East Bernard 24.
Currently, there are 74 coronavirus cases of residents ranging in ages 20-59, and 28 cases between 0-19 years, and 60 and over.
“Please continue to stress the importance of wearing our masks – especially indoors; maintaining a safe distance, washing our hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, and getting vaccinated,” Cenko said. “Wharton County continues to lag behind the state percentages of eligible population vaccinated. There is an abundance of vaccine available.”
The OEM provided the following statistics:
For those interested in those stats:
Wharton County
12+ with one shot, 61.12 percent of the eligible population
12+ fully vaxed, 51.26 percent
65+ with one shot, 81.89 percent
65+ fully vaxed, 73.26 percent
State of Texas
12+ with one shot, 71.5 percent
12+ fully vaxed, 61.33 percent
65+ with one shot, 87.28 percent
65+ fully vaxed, 78.88 percent
