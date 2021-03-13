Wharton County Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Victor Hugo Alvarez-Alaniz, 27, of Arlington Square in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 162 days in county jail for the Feb. 17, 2020 crime and received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Kimberly Danielle Bonnevier, 34, of 9477 Poinsetta in Shreveport, La., for attempted possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 202 days in state jail for the July 15, 2020 crime. Bonnevier received credit for the full time already served.
• Gernard Raheem Girdy, 25, of 710 Queenswood Trail in Victoria for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on six years probation for the July 15, 2020 crime. The judge ordered Girdy to avoid all contact with his co-defendents and to work full time.
• Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 33, of 423 Lancer in El Campo for family violence. He was placed on seven years probation for the Feb. 1, 2020 crime. The judge also required Hoffman to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 25, of 409 Brent in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 9, 2020 crime. The judge ordered Olsovsky to take a drug offender education course, perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Olsovsky if she is able to complete all terms.
• Joe Torres III, 52, of 10512 FM 1301 in Boling for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to 20 days in county jail for the June 15, 2019 crime with credit for one day served.
• Walter Lee Washington, 34, of 1318 Vallejo in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 30 days in county jail for the June 8 and June 15, 2020 crimes with credit for eight days already serve.
Probation revocation
• Brandy Lee Cordero Aguilar, 43, of 502 N. Richmond, Apt. 2, in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Her probation for the March 5, 2019 crime was revoked and sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Aguilar received credit for 313 days already served.
