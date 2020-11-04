There were two trustee elections for the Wharton Independent School District board.
It included Position 7 incumbent Curtis W. Evans and challenger Daniel Gaona.
Evans had 2,241 votes to Gaona’s 1,659 votes.
There were 4,268 votes cast in this election. Evans garnered 57.46 percent of the vote.
There was also the Position 6 race between newcomers Fred Johnson and La Tisha Fisher-Gilmore.
Johnson had 2,307 votes to Fisher-Gilmore’s 1,483 votes.
There were 4,268 votes cast in this election. Johnson had 60.87 percent of the vote.
Trustees Sherrell Speer (Position 5) ran unopposed.
In early voting, the Chapter 49 Proposition had 2,105 votes for compared to 1,337 votes against.
There were 3,678 total early votes cast in this Wharton ISD prop election.
By voters saying yes, it allows Wharton ISD to keep local property values for the purpose of generating revenue for its annual bond payments. WISD said by voting for the proposition it gives the board of trustees permission to pay the State of Texas the required recapture amount.
Boling ISD
There was one seat up for election for the Boling Independent School District Board of Trustees.
It included incumbent Seferino Jimenez and challenger John Riley Beeson for the Position 5 seat.
Jimenez had 907 votes compared to Beeson’s 628 votes.
There were 1,730 total votes cast in this election. Jimenez garnered 59.09 percent of the vote.
Trustees Shawn Chilek and Jerry Svatek were unopposed.
