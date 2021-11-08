Two Wharton ISD educators were booked into the Wharton County Jail last Saturday each on marijuana less than 2 ounces charges, one of them on a weapon charge.
According to the booking report by the Wharton County Sheriff's Office Monday, Sasha Rene Baldwin, 29, of Wharton was arrested last Saturday at 12:32 p.m. on a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces Drug Free Zone (DFZ).
Baldwin was released on a $1,500 bond Saturday.
Marcus Andre Chandler, 42, of Rosharon, was arrested at 12:38 p.m., last Saturday on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces DFZ charge, and an unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge.
Chandler was released on two separate $1,500 bonds Saturday.
The Wharton Journal-Spectator will have a follow-up story in its Wednesday, Nov. 10 edition.
