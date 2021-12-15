The Atlantic hurricane season has officially come to a close, and farmers across Wharton County can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a year filled with rain and inclement weather.
2021 was the sixth consecutive year with above average hurricane activity. Last year, 31 named storms formed with 11 landfalls in the United States and more than $51 billion in damage.
This year may not have hit the record-setting numbers of 2020, but locals know all too well how much rain can affect everyday life.
Although the year is not over, Texas has already seen more than 44 inches of rain. 2020 had 52.6 inches of rain and saw six inches more rainfall than 2019.
Hurricane Nicholas, a Category 1 storm, hit the Texas coast in mid-September and was one of just two storms to hit the United States.
El Campo didn’t get as much damage as expected, but the rain added to an already wet year, and the wind made sure the hurricane made its mark in the city.
“It left just as quickly as it came, but boy was it a loud one,” El Campo resident Debra Wells said the morning after the storm left limbs all over her yard. “We expect something like this at least once a year, but it seems that we have gotten a lot of warnings, but not a lot of action either.”
The rainy season has not just affected El Campo residents’ daily commute. The abundant rain this season has also affected farmers across the county.
“We are glad the season is over, but so many of us who cut hay have had to deal with rain all year,” Slade Harfst said. “This year has been rough on a lot of us, and we still don’t know if recovery is in sight. Some people only got one cut when we usually get at least three.”
Too much rain has become an issue over the last several years and has caused row crop and rice farmers to expect less yield and eventually less income due to the unpredictable weather.
“It’s not just hurricane season because we have dealt with the weather the entire year,” Rice farmer L.G. Raun said. “We barely finished cutting our last crop this week, and usually, we finish well before Thanksgiving. This year has caused delays, smaller harvests and so many other issues for farmers across the county.”
Farmers will have to see how weather will affect their harvest next year, but Raun and Harfst expect a positive change next year.
“This isn’t the worst year we have had for our crops, and we aren’t in a horrible situation,” Raun said. “We are farmers. We have, and we will deal with so many other issues this year and the next several. In the end, we will do what we always have and survive.”
