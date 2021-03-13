Boling FFA had several students place at the Houston Livestock Show this week, with Khloe Joyce leading after she earned first place in the Red Brahman class.
She competed in Jr. Breeding Beef, including four others.
Karli Joyce, third in class with Red Brahman; Camille Burns, third in class with Brangus; Kolby Jo Kocian, eighth with Grey Brahman; and Jesse Huddleston, fifth in class with Brangus Show. Huddleston also placed 13th in the scramble show this week.
Thursday, Victoria Kalmus made a sale after placing 20th with her cockerels out of 290 competitors.
