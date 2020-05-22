On Tuesday, May 19, the Wharton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Michael O’Guin as the lone finalist for the vacant superintendent position.
Dr. O’Guin comes to Wharton from the Hays Consolidated School District, where he served 20,000 students as assistant superintendent and deputy academic officer.
Hays CISD is near Austin.
Prior to Hays, he served as Nacogdoches High School principal beginning in 2016.
According to Wharton ISD, there is a state mandate that the Board of Trustees and Dr. O’Guin wait 21 days before executing a final contract.
“However, Dr. O’Guin will be visiting the district during that time to start meeting personnel and learning about WISD,” the school district said in a news release.
“I would especially like to thank the board for the wonderful opportunity to join the WISD team. My family and I are very excited to meet everyone and get to know the community. With the help of staff, students, and community, I look forward to addressing the challenges ahead of us,” O’Guin said.
If all goes according to plan, O’Guin will replace Tina Herrington, who was superintendent up until March of this year.
“We had a strong field of applicants. I am proud of the board, and the hard work and time commitment they put into the process,” Board President Christine Stransky said. “We are very excited to have Dr. O’Guin join our team and look forward to working with him as we face the demands ahead of us.”
