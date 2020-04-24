The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees is soliciting your input into the current search for Wharton ISD’s next superintendent.
Bridget English, who is the WISD public relations coordinator, said the school board realizes what a critical component that stakeholder feedback is for this process to be successful.
She said as the school board works on a profile, trustees will take community input on issues like character, personality traits, experience, and skills needed to be successful, to name a few.
The survey takes a few minutes to complete, and will provide “valuable feedback” for the school board to use as trustees select candidates to interview. The survey will be posted until Wednesday, May 6, on the WISD website to allow the district administrators time to compile results.
The link to the survey is as follows:
