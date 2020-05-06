For the first time in weeks since the coronavirus crisis affected daily operations, Wharton County issued a public notice regarding courthouse office accessibility.
In a news release on Thursday, April 30, Judge Phillip Spenrath said effective Monday, May 4, the front doors to most county government office buildings would be open to the public for both walk-in and by appointment meetings.
Offices that traditionally limit public access would continue to do so at the direction of an elected official such as adult and juvenile probation, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
Executive Order GA-18
In the news release, it cited Gov. Greg Abbott’s new plan.
It read as follows: “Essential services and reopened services may start at 12:01 a.m. on May 1. In subparagraph i) “Local government operations, including county and municipal governmental operations relating to permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, as determined by the local government.”
Libraries: Gov. Abbott specifically stated in his Monday, April 27 public announcement that libraries and museums may re-open at 25% occupancy.
Judicial courts: The Office of Court Administration continues to mandate that non-essential judicial proceedings be held remotely. In-person proceedings of any size should be delayed until at least Monday, June 1.
County Officials are asking all visiting patrons and guests to adhere to the following recommendations:
• No more than 10 persons are gathered in the front foyer area around the County Clerks and Tax Office;
• Participants are asked to wear face coverings where possible; if you do not have one, a mask will be provided;
• Patrons in the building should remain separated consistent with six feet social distancing and other precautions;
• Patrons should come alone to help minimize the potential for group contamination (adults urged to leave small children and guests at home with family members).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.