A new year brings with it a new election season.
This mid-term election year will have plenty of races from the local to national levels. With the state legislature adjourned and districts re-drawn, it will be important for voters to know who will be on the ballots when they head to the polls. There are four key election dates to keep in mind. March 1 is the Primary Election, May 7 are the city, county and school board elections, May 24 is the Primary Runoff, and Nov. 8 is the General Election.
Primary Election schedule
First up will be the primary election on March 1. This will include all state and national level candidates. Republicans and Democrats will operate their respective primaries to set up races for the Nov. 8 general election.
Saturday, Jan. 1, is the first day for voters to submit a regular application for ballot by mail for an election in 2022.
Monday, Feb. 14, is the first day to vote early in person.
Friday, Feb. 25, is the last day to vote early in person.
Tuesday, March 1, is Primary Election day.
Tuesday, May 24, is Primary Runoff (if necessary)
On the ballot
The ballot will contain candidates for state and national offices. In Wharton County, that includes:
State Senator for District 18, Lois W. Kolkhorst incumbent
State Representative for District 85, Phil Stephenson incumbent
U.S. Representative for District 27, Michael Cloud incumbent
Governor, Greg Abbott incumbent
Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick incumbent
Attorney General, Ken Paxton incumbent
Comptroller, Glenn Hegar incumbent
General Land Office Commissioner, George P. Bush incumbent
Commissioner of Agriculture, Sid Miller incumbent
Railroad Commissioner, Wayne Christian incumbent
State Board of Education
Supreme Court justices
Court of Criminal Appeals judges
Court of Appeals justices
District Judge
Criminal District Judge
Local elections
City, County and School elections are scheduled for Saturday, May 7. The filing period for the City of Wharton opens Jan. 19 and closes Feb. 18.
Up for election are:
County Judge, Phillip Spenrath incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 2, Bud Graves incumbent
County Commissioner Pct. 4, Doug Mathews incumbent
District Clerk, Kendra Popp Charbula incumbent
County Clerk, Barbara Svatek incumbent
County Treasurer, incumbent not running
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Jared L. Cullar incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Glenn P. Russell incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3, Donna G. Wessels incumbent
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Tim J. Drapela incumbent
Wharton ISD Trustee, Christine Stransky incumbent
Wharton ISD Trustee, Rachel Rust incumbent
Wharton Mayor, Tim Barker incumbent
Wharton Council members, Steve Schneider, Don Mueller, and Alice Heard-Roberts incumbents
East Bernard Mayor, Marvin Holub incumbent
East Bernard Aldermen, Shawn Ferrell and Eric Viktorin incumbents
