A new year brings with it a new election season.

This mid-term election year will have plenty of races from the local to national levels. With the state legislature adjourned and districts re-drawn, it will be important for voters to know who will be on the ballots when they head to the polls. There are four key election dates to keep in mind. March 1 is the Primary Election, May 7 are the city, county and school board elections, May 24 is the Primary Runoff, and Nov. 8 is the General Election.

Primary Election schedule

First up will be the primary election on March 1. This will include all state and national level candidates. Republicans and Democrats will operate their respective primaries to set up races for the Nov. 8 general election.

Saturday, Jan. 1, is the first day for voters to submit a regular application for ballot by mail for an election in 2022.

Monday, Feb. 14, is the first day to vote early in person.

Friday, Feb. 25, is the last day to vote early in person.

Tuesday, March 1, is Primary Election day.

Tuesday, May 24, is Primary Runoff (if necessary)

On the ballot

The ballot will contain candidates for state and national offices. In Wharton County, that includes:

State Senator for District 18, Lois W. Kolkhorst incumbent

State Representative for District 85, Phil Stephenson incumbent

U.S. Representative for District 27, Michael Cloud incumbent

Governor, Greg Abbott incumbent

Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick incumbent

Attorney General, Ken Paxton incumbent

Comptroller, Glenn Hegar incumbent

General Land Office Commissioner, George P. Bush incumbent

Commissioner of Agriculture, Sid Miller incumbent

Railroad Commissioner, Wayne Christian incumbent

State Board of Education

Supreme Court justices

Court of Criminal Appeals judges

Court of Appeals justices

District Judge

Criminal District Judge

Local elections

City, County and School elections are scheduled for Saturday, May 7. The filing period for the City of Wharton opens Jan. 19 and closes Feb. 18.

Up for election are:

County Judge, Phillip Spenrath incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 2, Bud Graves incumbent

County Commissioner Pct. 4, Doug Mathews incumbent

District Clerk, Kendra Popp Charbula incumbent

County Clerk, Barbara Svatek incumbent

County Treasurer, incumbent not running

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Jared L. Cullar incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Glenn P. Russell incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3, Donna G. Wessels incumbent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Tim J. Drapela incumbent

Wharton ISD Trustee, Christine Stransky incumbent

Wharton ISD Trustee, Rachel Rust incumbent

Wharton Mayor, Tim Barker incumbent

Wharton Council members, Steve Schneider, Don Mueller, and Alice Heard-Roberts incumbents

East Bernard Mayor, Marvin Holub incumbent

East Bernard Aldermen, Shawn Ferrell and Eric Viktorin incumbents

