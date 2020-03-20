The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it is acting to help reduce the risk of COVID-19.
On Friday, March 13 and during the weekend the department took several steps to protect the public and its employees.
As awareness is key, on Saturday, March 14, TxDOT began sharing safety messages on its digital highway signs throughout the state. These messages include, “Give Extra Space, With Each Other, And On The Road” and “Hands Clean, 2 Beat Covid-19, Be on TX Team.” These are short, easy to read messages to help reinforce the importance of preventing the spread of the virus, TxDOT said in a press release.
Work on projects to improve the transportation system continues, as does TxDOT’s ongoing work to maintain and operate the state’s transportation system, to include ferry operations.
TxDOT has closed the lobbies of its 12 Travel Information Centers until further notice to help combat the threat of COVID-19. Outside restrooms will remain available at all times and will be regularly cleaned between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The safety rest areas on highways throughout the state remain open.
In conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration related to COVID-19, TxDOT is also requiring its office-based employees to telework beginning March 16.
Teleworking has been an option for TxDOT office-based employees for several years, and with this temporary new directive, TxDOT will continue serving the state’s transportation needs.
Given the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people and the request from President Donald Trump to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, TxDOT is postponing or canceling its in-person public hearings and gatherings through Friday, April 3. That date is subject to change.
