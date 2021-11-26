EDITOR'S NOTE: This story could be updated if more arrests follow.
A man died after he was shot on Thanksgiving night, succumbing to his injuries at OakBend Medical Center the following day, according to the Wharton Police Department, which responded to a 911 emergency call.
Larry Joe Guerra, 25, of Wharton, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Glenn R. Russell at 12:39 a.m., Friday, Wharton police Det. Ariel Soltura said.
Police were dispatched to the Meadows Apartments complex located at 501 West Willow Lane, before midnight and upon arrival the victim had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and torso, Det. Soltura said. “No other persons were injured.”
Guerra was still alive when first responders arrived and was transported to the emergency room.
After Wharton police in a press release, reported it had “persons of interest” related to the shooting death, Daveon Allen, 27, of Hungerford, was arrested several hours later on a murder/homicide felony charge.
Wharton police detectives had secured an arrest warrant for Allen, who was arrested around noon Friday.
Allen, according to Wharton police, also faces offenses to a couple of outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault – deadly weapon, and cruelty to animals/non-livestock.
According to the Wharton County Jail booking report, Allen was arrested by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 p.m., June 14, 2020 on the assault charge and also the cruelty to animal charge, both felonies. He was booked June 15, 2020 and released the same day after posting a $30,000 bail for the assault charge, and a $10,000 bail for the cruelty to animal charge.
“A second person of interest is still being sought after by Wharton police,” Soltura said.
He said the case is still being actively investigated. He added that WPD would release additional information when it becomes available.
