A group of Wharton County residents and Wharton natives announces the formation of a non-profit corporation, Wharton County Heritage Partnership (WCHP), established Wednesday, Dec. 4.
In a press release on Monday, Dec. 9, the WCHP’s said its immediate focus is to preserve and repurpose Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary School (originally known as Stephen F. Austin Elementary School and, later, Abell Street School).
“One potential model for repurposing a former school is El Campo’s once-abandoned Northside School, which now houses four independent self-sustaining entities (a county library and Boys & Girls Club, as well as the well-used Heritage Center and Northside Education Center),” the WCHP said in the press release. “Many potential uses can occur at Hopper, in particular a community center and place of learning with a focus on literacy and mentorship to help strengthen our community and education goals. Future efforts will focus on working with the Texas Historical Commission’s vision and goals for its state-wide plan and will support Wharton County Historical Commission.”
Through its press release, WCHP said that Wharton County’s long history of preservation and rehabilitation is reflected in the restored Wharton County Courthouse, 1854 county jail, Danish Heritage Museum, Southern Pacific Depot, Plaza Theatre, Horton Foote’s home, Wharton ISD central office, and many others.
“Wharton County Heritage Partnership is committed to saving historical and important structures in Wharton County. Doing so not only helps to educate but also serves to promote tourism and old and new businesses as well as to attract new residents.
Board members have a proven commitment to education and the betterment of the community. Members include the Wharton County Historian, chair and members of Wharton County Historical Commission, and a former principal of Hopper Elementary and former Hopper and WISD teachers.
Officers are President Ken Dimmick, Vice President David Bucek, Jr., Secretary Patricia Blair and Doris Teague, Senior Programming Merle Hudgins, Educational Programming: retired Hopper teachers, Development; Frank Shannon, Jr., Public Relations: Marilyn Clark, and Attorney: Howard Singleton.
