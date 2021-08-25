A Premont man is behind bars in the Wharton County Jail after he allegedly led several law enforcement agencies on a chase with illegal immigrants in a vehicle he was driving.
Michael Ray Janssen, 19, was arrested Monday by Wharton County sheriff’s (WCSO) deputies on an evading arrest detention with a vehicle felony charge, and a smuggling of persons, charge which is a third-degree felony.
On Monday at approximately 12:28 p.m., a WCSO criminal interdiction sergeant attempted to stop a maroon Honda Accord Janssen was driving for a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 59 north and FM 102 in Wharton.
Janssen refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, according to the WCSO. The driver turned south on to CR 231 and continued until he turned north onto FM 102, and then east onto the U.S. 59 northbound feeder road.
He then entered the parking lot of Scottish Inn & Suites in Wharton where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver and five passengers then fled from the vehicle and ran southeast across a pasture, WCSO reported.
A ground search was conducted, and three individuals, including Janssen, were located in heavy brush on the edge of a pond.
Two individuals were determined to be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala. The immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
A drone operator with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded and flew the area in an attempt to locate the other three individuals, but they were not located, according to the WCSO. It is believed that those three individuals are no longer in the area, the WCSO reported.
Among the other law enforcement agencies who arrived and set up a perimeter were the Wharton Police Department, Wharton County Constable Precinct 1, Wharton County Constable Pct. 4, Texas DPS, and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.
Janssen joins two other inmates who were incarcerated in the Wharton County Jail on similar smuggling of persons charges, according to jail records.
