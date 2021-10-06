The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back a few days. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants every person the right to hear the charges filed against him/her during an arraignment, which is considered the first formal step of the court process.
The jail inmate count was 119 as of Sept. 27. The jail houses a maximum 144 beds.
• Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 20, of El Campo, was arrested on arson felony warrant/violation of parole charge and a theft of firearm felony warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 a.m., Sept 27;
• Bianca Nicole Hernandez-Ramirez, 33, of Pearland, was arrested on an abandon/endanger child imminent danger bodily injury felony warrant/VOP charge and a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor warrant/VOP charge by the WCSO at 10:50 a.m., Sept. 27;
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 28, of El Campo, was arrested on injury to a child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury felony warrant/VOP charge, criminal mischief between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge, theft of property between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge, and theft of property less than $2,500 2/more previous convictions felony warrant charge by the El Campo Police Department at 12:20 pm., Sept. 28. Two separate bonds were set at $5,000 each;
• Devon Roice Revis, 27, of Houston, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 7:421 a.m., Sept. 28. Bond was set at $2,500;
• Nathan Rhodes, 45, of Houston, was arrested on a harassment misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 6 p.m., Sept. 28;
• Quatisha Lajean Mangum, 38, of Wharton, was arrested on a capias pro fine – burglary of vehicle misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 4:20 p.m., Sept 29. She was released on a $314.10 bond Sept. 29;
• Garland Dwain Cavit, 56, of Dallas, was arrested on a sex offender’s duty to register life/annually felony warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 a.m., Sept. 30;
• Matthew Ryan Clifton, 28, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of firearm felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:29 a.m., Sept; 30;
• Mauricio Hernandez, 21, of El Campo, was arrested on a credit card or debit card abuse felony warrant charge by the El Campo Police Department at 1:12 a.m., Sept. 30. He was released on a $5,000 bond Sept. 30;
• Zane Laitkep, 19, of Wharton, was arrested on an evading arrest detention with vehicle felony warrant charge, unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor warrant charge by the Wharton Police Department at 6:37 p.m., Sept. 30;
• Calvin Ray Perkins, 67, of Wharton, was arrested on a deadly conduct discharge firearm individual(s) felony charge, unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge, and public intoxication misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 8 p.m., Sept. 30;
• Jonathan David Rodriguez-Heredia, 24, of East Bernard, was arrested on four aggravated sexual assault child felony warrant charges by the WCSO at 9:36 a.m., Sept. 30;
• Gabriel Sandoval, 45, of Louise, was arrested on a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 1:44 p.m., Sept. 30;
• Terence Bunch, 30, of Wharton, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by WPD at 8:56 a.m., Oct. 1. He was released on a $15,000 bond Oct. 1;
• Vincent Juarez, 59, of El Campo, was arrested on a burglary of habitation intend other felony charge and a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor charge by ECPD at 8:13 a.m., Oct. 3. He was released on separate $5,000 and $1,000 bonds Oct. 3;
• Javier Martinez, 30, of Louise, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony charge, unlawful possession of a firearm by felony charge, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by ECPD at 2:24 a.m., Oct. 3;
• Uriah Sedillo, 23, of Wharton was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor warrant charge and terroristic threat of family/household charge by the WCSO at 6:57 a.m., Oct. 4. Bond was set at $2,500 for assault charge.
