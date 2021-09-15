The Wharton Journal-Spectator on its Facebook page, asked residents if they could let us know how they fared through the night from Nicholas.
These were some of the responses as of 10 a.m. Tuesday before our noon deadline.
Diana’Dee Guerra Callis
My parents on 1st Street have been without power since 2
a.m.. My dad is on oxygen so they were prepared with the
generator and have been running it since then.
Pamela Abbott Nash
It was breezy off and on but nothing else. Less than an inch
of rain for the entire day. No problems with the power.
Rebecca DuBois Burns
No power in the Pyssen Addition out of Boling.
Ellen Abbott
We never lost power and didn’t even get any decent rain.
Lots of small dead branches down from the two oak trees.
Heather Jennings
No power in Burr since 8:30 p.m. last night
Phoebe Titus
Live off of 102 before you get to Walmart. Never lost power.
Tree fell on power line in yard and still have power
Belinda Luera
Our power went off about 8:30 in Burr and hasn’t came
back on yet
Melissa Coates
No power since 2:45 on Tennie St. Still out.
Angeline Enriquez
We’re in Burr & never lost power!
Nancy Hubenak Sablatura
No power around funeral home, the bank and Valero. Out
since a.m. Come on CenterPoint
Mary K. Cervenka
Lake Nett without power since 2:30. Still out.
Tracey Castillo Rebector
No power since p.m. on Emily Ave. Still out
Brandi Castillo
Boling Hwy went out in the middle of the night and was just
flickering at first. Then just now came back on
Elaina Ranee
Been without power since 2:30 a.m. near Wharton Junior
High school
Elizabeth Salinas
Power off and on throughout the night in Boling by the high
school
Lea Anna Kostelnik
We have been without power since 9 p.m. last night in Iago.
Sandy Ramos
Been without power since about 9 last night Columbus Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.