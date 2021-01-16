State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) said that during the response to COVID-19, earlier this year, emergency rules were issued that restricted access to long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and state supported living centers, even if there were no cases of the virus present.
Consequently, many families have been denied any personal visits with parents, children, spouses, and others residing in long-term facilities during the pandemic, she said Thursday, Jan. 14.
“This type of severe and prolonged isolation has become a growing concern,” Kolkhorst said. “Visiting family members or friends so often plays an important role in providing emotional support to residents, as well as protecting them from unseen abuse and neglect, and advocating for their needs.”
Families in the Wharton area experienced this isolation leading the way to some long-term facilities hosting distancing parades last year. It was very emotional. Many residents cried when they saw their relatives holding up signs and balloons as they cruised past a viewing area outside of Caney Creek Nursing and Rehab. Law enforcement participated and cheered on while keeping everyone safe.
Among the residential homes in Wharton are Avalon Place, Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Elmcroft of Wharton.
There were instances when residents went on to pass away, having not visited with their relatives in person for weeks or months.
“That’s why I was proud to recently file SB 267, the Essential Caregivers Act in an effort to strengthen the rights of nursing home residents to maintain contact and personal visits with their loved ones during state emergencies,” said Kolkhorst, who represents Wharton County out of District 18. “I have listened to emotional stories from constituents and heard from desperate families across Texas who were not allowed to see a loved one for months. While there is a public health mission to protect our vulnerable populations from COVID-19, that pursuit should not send residents into a state of solitary confinement with no personal contact from family or friends.”
