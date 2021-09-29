Prayer.
What does it mean? Is it important? Do we pray at critical times, or do we just forget about it all together?
Last Monday morning while watching the early news our hearts were broken as two Houston police officers had been shot. They were immediately taken by ambulance to a downtown Houston hospital.
Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed the many policemen who had shown up at the hospital and the television audience asking all of us to pray for those two officers.
In those congregating at the hospital, you could see groups in prayer. As each speaker followed the Chief of Police Troy Finner, they all asked for prayer.
I don’t think I have seen a time when the word prayer was used more.
Unfortunately, one of the officers who had received numerous shots could not be saved. His wife who had retired from the Houston police force said of her husband while waiting at the hospital, “He was the best of the best.”
Our Wharton police department face challenges every day.
We know that this year there have been many deaths of police officers across the United States.
As I was thinking back about prayer, I remember the time we were told that there would no longer be prayer before football games. That was a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled Santa Fe Independent School Dist. v. Doe (2000). It ruled that a policy permitting student-led, student-initiated prayer at high school football games violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. And it was odd to go to one of our high school football games and not have a prayer.
Most schools went with that decision but not all superintendents followed the rule and said they would continue to have prayer before games, and no one ever said anything.
When we see the national news or read the newspaper, we see numbers and they may not mean so much to us but when our young people are getting COVID-19, some very serious and others dying, the ventilators are filled with lines waiting to get in.
That is true in Wharton County, Houston and the United States.
Not until recently have we paid attention to these statistics until it hit home in our local community.
Some people have felt that this is a political problem. I don’t see how that could be although President Biden did urge everyone to have the vaccine and sent millions of vials to other countries.
When we heard the name COVID two years ago we knew nothing about it, but one thing we were sure of we did not think at the time it would become the worldwide problem it is today.
We care about each other and for that reason everyone needs to get the vaccine, and as soon as possible the booster shot.
This is Wharton. We want the best for everyone and that is to be healthy. This happens to not be a disease that picks out race, age, or gender. We on the front lines can be the ones who can decide when this evil disease is going away.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.