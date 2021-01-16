Wharton County Junior College this week reminded the community about how, if students are experiencing financial hardships, there is support the school offers for continued education.
According to WCJC, it explains that between debt forgiveness, grants and scholarships, there are many options for getting a start to the 2021 year, specifically the spring semester.
In fact, much of it started when the Board of Trustees approved two months ago a write-off.
In a November meeting, it was recommended to trustees a write-off of student accounts receivable balances of less than $500.
It came with a caveat that a student who did have a debt of $500 sign up for enrollment for the spring semester.
According to WCJC, for Fiscal Year 2020, there were 271 students who owed $53,911; for FY 2019 there were 239 students who owed $48,288; and for FY 2018, there were 139 students who owed $33,577.
The semester begins next week, Tuesday, Jan. 19. However, the deadline to register is the day before.
WCJC explains that there are financial support links that can help students, including Pioneer Restart Program, Grants and Subsidized Loans, and $1,000 scholarship.
The WCJC meets the third Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is next week, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Trustees meet in the Hutchins Memorial Center, WCJC Board Room, 911 Boling Highway. Meetings have been held via Zoom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
