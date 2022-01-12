Albrecht announces Republican bid for Wharton County Treasurer

Christa Lynch Albrecht has announced her Republican bid for Wharton County Treasurer.
“I am excited at the opportunity to serve the citizens of Wharton County in an area of expertise in which I have spent my entire adult career,” she said.
Albrecht has 25 years of combined treasury operations and auditing and advisory services experience at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHouston) and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC). She held management positions within the treasury departments at both UTHouston and MDACC, managing $300 million and $2 billion in assets, respectively. Albrecht has been a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) since 2001.
“My years of management experience and leadership in state government have prepared me for the safekeeping and oversight of Wharton County’s funds,” she said.
Raised in Wharton, Albrecht graduated from Wharton High School and Wharton County Junior College. She earned a bachelor’s in accounting from Texas A&M University and is scheduled to graduate in August 2022 from the University of Houston-Downton with a master’s in business administration (MBA).
Albrecht is currently working as an auditor in the Wharton County Auditor’s Office. A few years ago, she and her husband Troy returned to Wharton County to be closer to family and to help care for aging parents.
Albrecht is surrounded by family members who have served the public for decades. Her father is a former state trooper, her husband and brother are current local law enforcement officers, and her sister is a nurse.
“Like my family, I have a strong desire to serve Wharton County. I lead with integrity, accountability and professionalism and have a depth of treasury knowledge and experience that will bring a unique perspective and skill set to this office,” she said.
The Republican Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1.
