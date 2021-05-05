With a vacancy since the beginning of the year, Greg Palmisano was hired unanimously Monday morning as interim maintenance supervisor during a special session of the Wharton County Commissioners Court.
Palmisano, who currently lives in Boling, will be paid $45,000 annually, including an annual uniform allowance of $350 and a cell phone allowance of $540 yearly, and the use of a vehicle to and from work.
Palmisano was one of two people interviewed in a closed session that lasted 74 minutes. He will immediately take on the interim role for six months upon passing a background check and drug test that can take two to three weeks, County Auditor Barbara Starling said. If Palmisano becomes the permanent maintenance supervisor in November, his salary will be boosted to $50,000, Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
“At six months, we've all agreed we will have a review, and at that time we will decide if this is a good fit for everyone,” Spenrath said. “We will then look at making his position permanent.”
The county will pay Palmisano with unused maintenance supervisor position funds from the past four months, money that would have been used to pay former maintenance supervisor Paul Shannon, who retired Dec. 31, 2020. There are five months left in the 2020-21 Fiscal Year budget. Spenrath said commissioners will revisit the matter when budget talks begin this summer.
Seven interviews were conducted to replace Shannon, who retired after serving 21 years working with the maintenance department, which services 15 county buildings. Frank Olsovsky, a department employee, had been handling the bulk of the duties during the vacancy, Spenrath said.
