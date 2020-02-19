According to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Sunday, Feb. 16 was 369. The wettest recorded a 152 KBDI and the driest 519.
A week before, the county recorded 347.
Andy Kirkland, who is the EM coordinator, said the KBDI ranged from 119 closest to the coast to 506 along the northern portions of Wharton County. He reported that the driest portion of the county was along the northern borders with Austin and Colorado counties.
With just enough rain falling across the county, predicting the KBDI level was easy.
It was cool the second week of the month, but it was a bit warmer this week as temperatures climbed into the 60s during the weekend.
The National Weather Forecast is calling for drizzle at the beginning of the week, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mid-week, with the highs in the low 60s throughout.
Thursday, there is a 70 percent chance of precipitation during the day.
