Sarah L. Hudgins has filed to be on the 2020 Republican Primary ballot for Wharton County tax assessor-collector position. Hudgins has worked in real estate as a licensed realtor for 21 years giving her in-depth knowledge and understanding of property taxes and is well versed on the Texas Property Tax Code.
In a press release, Hudgins said she has devoted many years to serving the constituents of Wharton County in elective and volunteer positions. She said she will use her leadership, administrative, organizational, and public relations experience to serve as the next Wharton County tax assessor-collector.
Hudgins currently serves as the vice president of the Emergency Service District #3; vice president of the East Bernard American Legion Auxiliary Post 226; an honorary member of the Wharton American Legion Post 87; a member and past president of the ARC of Wharton; past president of Wharton County S.P.O.T.; past member/vice president of the City of Wharton’s Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities; volunteer location leader for Wreaths Across America; past Republican Precinct 203 chair; member of the Comfort Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; member of the Wharton Pilot Club, lifetime member of Wharton County 100 Club; and a committee member of the East Bernard Veterans Memorial Wall.
As an advocate for military veterans, Hudgins was appointed by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as an admiral in the Texas Navy; honored for her efforts by the Wharton County 100 Club, City of El Campo, and the State of Texas Daughters of the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.