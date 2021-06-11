The 20th Century Technology Museum has for nearly a decade been a major component in its current location inside the Wharton County Historical Museum, and together the public will be invited to be part of a re-grand opening next Thursday.
More than 200 invitations have been mailed out to museum members, and the public is invited to attend the free event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A ribbon cutting by the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will begin the event.
The technology museum has been at its current location at 3615 North Richmond Road in Wharton since 2012.
“I’m really excited we had the renovations done and it’s starting back up,” 20th Century Museum Founder Sharon Schulze said.
She and her late husband Art Schulze collected many items that highlight the technological advancements of the last century.
They include aircraft, space craft, electronics, home appliances, telephones, medical devices, and agriculture mechanization, among other developments dating back to the 1920s and on through the 1970s.
Mr. Schulze passed away at 80 on March 17, 2019 while the museum was closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
When asked if the reopening is bittersweet, Sharon said it is.
“I felt if possible, opening the museum needed to be done, and getting it back was important to him,” Sharon said. “It is important to a lot of people.”
She and her sons, Keith and Mark, had volunteers assist them in setting up hundreds of items.
Art in the 1960s and 1970s worked with General Dynamics in Fort Worth and designed radar systems for the F-111 fighter aircraft and later moved to Houston and worked for NASA developing numerous ground breaking devices for the space program.
He holds nine U.S. patents for his inventions.
The Schulze’s technology museum that blends with the historical museum is in a building that today encompasses 21,000 square feet of space. It is much different than in 2005 when the tech museum opened at 221 South Fulton Street where the former jail used to be. The Schulze family, who settled in Wharton and Fort Bend counties, worked with architect David Bucek 16 years ago to update the former jail, which was built in 1888.
The technology museum, upon completion of the renovations in May, had a “soft opening” by appointment only.
Last year during the pandemic, the Wharton County Commissioners Court budgeted $300,000 for repairs and out of five companies who bid on the project, BLS Construction, based in El Campo, was the lowest bidder. Brad Cutright worked with museum board member Charles Davis on the architectural design.
For more information on the technology museum, visit the website at www.20thcenturytech.com or at www.facebook.com/20thCenturyTechMuseum.
Light snacks will be served during the re-grand opening.
