April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Gulf Coast CASA is raising awareness of the need for more members of the community to become CASA volunteers, and help break the cycle of abuse and neglect, through supporting children and families.
COVID-19 effects
Due to the coronavirus, many associated with CASA are working from home.
However, CASA is available by phone and internet.
The training sessions in April will be conducted by Zoom on your personal computer. Therefore, training can be done from the comfort and safety of your home. Volunteers are being asked to contact the child who was assigned to them by the court through Zoom or Skype.
“Everyone is encouraged to take the appropriate precautions to take good care of themselves during this time,” CASA said in a news release.
Going about prevention
CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life, CASA said in a news release on Friday, March 27.
“Our volunteers’ first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible,” said Rozlyn Jones, executive director of Gulf Coast CASA. “Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand. We need to create long term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility, and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school and in other settings. They get to know the child and everyone involved in their life, such as parents and other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers and teachers to develop a realistic picture of the child’s unique situation. They engage those important to the child and family to build a network of support around them, so that the family has access to support and resources after CASA and CPS involvement has ended. They make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case, with the goal of ensuring that the child is safe and the family has the resources, support and healthy relationships needed to heal.
Locally, Gulf Coast CASA served 56 children in the foster care system in Wharton County in 2019, which means there are still 30 plus children who need someone to advocate for them. This April, consider making a difference by becoming a CASA volunteer.
“There is still a need for CASA volunteers,” said Jones. “By becoming a CASA volunteer, you can take your efforts beyond just awareness, and do your part to help support children and families right here in our community.”
If you see abuse, report it to 800-252-5400 or go to www.txabusehotline.org. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911. For more information on CASA, visit www.BecomeaCASA.org or www.casa-mw.org or Eugene Davis at 972-207-9540. The next Training session is this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.