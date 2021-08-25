The regional hospitalization rate during the ongoing coronavirus continues to be a great concern for local leaders and state health officials who are reporting more spikes, affecting Wharton County residents.
Trauma Service Area (TSA) “Q” is currently at 24.19 percent. This means that nearly 25 percent of hospitals in our TSA have COVID-19 patients, according to the Tuesday report provided by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM). The data it shares with the community is provided through the Texas Department of State Health Services.
OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Monday during a Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting, that there were 105 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available in TSA Q that includes Wharton County and eight other counties, including Matagorda, Fort Bend, and Harris. That figure was up from 46.
“Perhaps the number of critically ill patients is decreasing,” Cenko said.
Wharton County in a one-month period had 171 new coronavirus cases, Cenko said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 229.
Wharton leads the number of cases with 65, followed by El Campo with 63 cases. East Bernard has 23 cases, Boling five cases, Hungerford four, and Lane City one case.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of using all available tools to curb the infection rate,” Cenko said. “For those still unvaccinated and do not have medical reasons why they cannot – get the vaccine.”
City Attorney Trey Maffett during the meeting said the most vital stats that should be shared are the number of deaths and how many residents were vaccinated versus those who were unvaccinated.
Answering Maffett’s thoughts, Cenko said she is not sure the DSHS is keeping track with deaths and if victims are vaccinated or not.
“I know that hospitals are keeping up with that data, one of those is OakBend Medical Center,” Cenko said.
OakBend CEO Joe Freudenberger said at the beginning of the month of the 41 COVID-19 patients that were being treated, less than 40 percent are over 65 years of age, and less than 10 percent were vaccinated.
“What we are hearing from hospital to hospital is that 99 percent of people who are in a hospital from a serious disease are unvaccinated,” Cenko said. “But, the state has not come up with any numbers.”
Two vaccine clinics will be available next week, Cenko said. The first is next Monday at the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Training Field and next Tuesday at OakBend’s Wharton campus parking lot. The time for both is 12 to 6 p.m
Pfizer received FDA approval
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Pfizer vaccine on Monday was the first vaccine to be approved by the federal government agency. The FDA in a press release said many Americans may have been hesitant to receive the vaccine because it was not approved.
“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.