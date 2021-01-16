University of Houston-Victoria administrators announced Monday, Jan. 11 that the university would remain in Phase 2 of the university’s COVID-19 reopening plan when the spring semester begins on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“We made this decision based on the high hospitalization rate in Victoria County and the infection rate in Texas,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “The safety of our campus community continues to be of paramount importance.”
The university previously moved its reopening plan from Phase 3 to Phase 2 on Dec. 14 for the winter break. UHV launched its five-phase reopening plan June 15 for its Victoria campus and UHV Katy instructional site. Under Phase 2, campus buildings are open with limited access, including up to 15 percent occupancy in offices and classrooms. Classes will be offered through a combination of online and limited face-to-face options.
UHV athletics will continue its activities under strict protocols of testing and physical distancing, according to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics regulations. The university is encouraging its students, faculty and staff to take appropriate precautions, including getting a COVID-19 test, before coming to campus.
The university’s administrators will reevaluate UHV’s reopening phase each week.
