It is very, very, very steamy hot. Nothing like my long pants ever walked through in Philadelphia.
Dealing with the heat and humidity was easy, compared to finding a life in a completely different city.
But there were people who helped along the way. O’Farrell Pauly, the Wharton Journal-Spectator publisher who gave me a job fresh out of university. And I am eternally grateful to my guardian angel Nancy Woodson, and my workmate Seawillow Allen.
And there’s Eve Bartlett, from Glen Flora. When she comes to mind, I picture her behind her desk, her hands moving in precision. She gave nuggets of information like a train, one car at a time, and she made sure you car was connected and was following.
At the time, back in 1982, she was the heart and soul of the Wharton County Historical Museum.
The original Wharton County Historical Museum, at least I suspected at the time of it being the original, was located in the southern side of the second oldest Wharton County Jail, located on what I believe is the 200-block of South Fulton Street.
(Actually, it’s now either the second, third, or fourth oldest jail, I get confused.)
Anyway. I would hang out with Eve. And I would learn a lot. I would write things.
I can tell you one important lesson gleaned from Eve Barlett of Glen Flora: Once you think you know it, there is more to it.
What a great thing to know.
Ron Sanders is Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture executive director. He can be reached at ron.sanders@whartonchamber.com or 979-532-1862.
