The Wharton Independent School District cancelled the Wharton High School prom due to health concerns associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not done the same for the Class of 2020 graduation.
After announcing in the spring that both the WHS prom and graduation would be held, Wharton ISD administrators have remained steadfast about moving forward with only commencement exercises.
In proving this, Wharton ISD issued a news release with updated information as it relates to the graduation scheduled at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.
WISD administrators plan for a good weather day, but said if there is inclement weather, it is currently formulating an alternate plan and that will be addressed if necessary.
In the meantime, WHS seniors are being asked to be at the stadium at 6:45, as the stadium entrances will be open at 6 p.m.
“The graduation ceremony will be limited to the graduating senior and seven patrons per graduate,” WISD said. “Packets will be distributed to each graduating senior. Student packets will contain seven entrance tickets which will either be blue (home side) or red (visitor side) tickets that represents designated seating.”
WISD said arrangements are currently being made for WHS seniors to pick these up from their school. “Additionally, a required COVID screening for both the graduate and ticket holders will be mailed to students,” WISD said.
Executive Orders in play
Wharton ISD administrators said in the news release the guidelines that are associated with the planned graduation are subject to change as underlying public health conditions change, per Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency.
“In accordance with Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order, (Wharton ISD) is allowed to host an outdoor graduation ceremony; however, we must abide by certain guidelines,” WISD said. “It is crucial that the social distancing guidelines that are set in place are followed and respected to make this a successful, memorable event for our seniors.”
WISD said all graduates and attendees must comply with social distancing guidelines and adhere to the following:
• Enter and exit according to the side (home-blue ticket or visitor-red ticket) of the stadium you are assigned.
• All attendees will be screened at the gate prior to entering the facility.
• Attendees entering the stadium must have their colored, entrance ticket and completed screening. No individual will be permitted without the completed screening and tickets.
• Each family group will sit together. This will be a first come, first served basis. However, there will be designated staff assisting with the seating to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. These guidelines will be practiced throughout the entire stadium. Gatherings with other families is prohibited while on school property.
• Wharton ISD staff will be assigned to help families safely enter and exit the stadium and officers will be on the property to help ensure compliance with all guidelines.
• All patrons must remain in the stands and will not be allowed on the field for any reason before, during or after the ceremony. At the conclusion of the ceremony, exit the stadium immediately.
• Anyone who is sick or showing symptoms of illness must remain at home. The graduation ceremony will be streamed live. The link can be found on the district Wharton ISD Facebook page.
• All attendees must wear a mask. The district is providing masks for the seniors. An announcement will be made in regards to picking up the provided mask.
• Noise makers, umbrellas, posters, banners, signs, balloons, gum, sunflower seeds and high heels for graduating students are prohibited and will not be allowed.
