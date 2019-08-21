Farm Service Agency policy requires that producers participating in several programs submit an annual report, or certify all cropland use on their farms. These programs include Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC). Reporting also applies to those who receive marketing assistance loans or loan deficiency payments. The deadline to certify planted acres was July 15. This year USDA extended the deadline to July 22 for the Midwestern states that experienced severe flooding and delayed planting.
USDA Farm Services’ Crop Acreage Data Report for the 2019 crop year was first posted Aug. 12. Updates will be released on the following dates: Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 8, Dec. 10, and again in January.
The wet weather conditions that began in August 2018 and lasted through February 2019 created many challenges for agriculture producers. Field prep work and planting was delayed, and as the numbers show, many, acres of the spring-planted crops were filed as prevented planting.
Per the USDA FSA Crop Acreage Data report on Aug. 12, for 2019 Wharton County reports 68,580.98 acres of corn planted, and 17,024.93 acres of corn prevented; 13,542.16 acres of grain sorghum planted, and 2,282 acres of grain sorghum prevented; 89,384.34 acres of cotton planted, and 5,668.98 acres of cotton prevented; 32,769.64 acres of rice planted, and 4,314.06 acres of rice prevented; 8,819 acres of soybeans planted, and 28.24 acres of soybeans prevented. Total planted acres of the five major grain commodities in Wharton County for 2019 comes in at 213,096.12 acres planted, and 29,316 total acres prevented. In 2018, Wharton County had a total 236,282 planted acres, and 717 total acres prevented.
In Texas, 866,517 total acres were filed as prevented planting in 2019. In the U.S. this year, 19.2 million acres were filed as prevented planting - the most prevented plant acres reported by USDA since FSA began releasing this report in 2007.
The report reflects the same trends for Matagorda, Jackson, and Colorado counties for the five major grain commodities, combined for 2019. Matagorda County: 84,107 total acres planted, and 54,588 acres prevented. Jackson County: 130,762 total acres planted, and 30,109 acres prevented. Colorado County: 44,231 acres planted and 11,412 prevented.
Planted cotton acres in Wharton County remained about the same as in 2018. Wharton County had 90,114 acres planted to cotton in 2018; 89,384 acres planted to cotton in 2019. Yet the trend for the past two years has been to plant more cotton – Wharton County could have seen 95,000 acres of cotton this year had not been for the 5,000 acres that didn’t get planted. In the four-county area of Wharton, Jackson, Matagorda, and Colorado combined, 2018 saw 231,894 acres of cotton planted, compared to 218,266 acres of cotton planted in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.