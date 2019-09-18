A five-alarm fire was reported to have occurred at 2:26 a.m. in the 100 block of West Burleson Street on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
When Wharton police, fire and EMS arrived, a building that encompassed three businesses – the Law Office of Ken Lipscombe, the Journal-Spectator/East Bernard Express, and Prosperity Bank, had the attention of first responders.
The fire was centered on the attorney’s office, which is located between the bank and newspaper office. Wharton Police Chief said five volunteers fire departments responded, including Wharton, Boling, Hungerford, East Bernard and El Campo.
The fire caused very little damage to the other businesses, but Lipscombe’s was in total ruin.
The Wharton VFD returned at 12:40 p.m. to put out a flare up that started in the back of the attorney’s business.
No one was injured in the fire.
The Journal-Spectator will have a follow-up story.
Despite a late start at 9:30 a.m., the East Bernard Express was published on Wednesday.
“I just want to thank all of those brave fire fighters who came and took on this terrible fire; they responded quickly and worked like a team,” Publisher Bill Wallace. “We’re very fortunate to have them serving our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.