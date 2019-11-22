In advance of building what is now known as Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium, administrators with the Wharton Independent School District said playoff football would likely be played inside the edifice that was ready for the beginning of the 2019 gridiron season.
During numerous community meetings in advance of the $59 million bond in 2018, WISD administrators like Superintendent Tina Herrington and Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer didn’t guarantee that the Wharton Tigers would be playing in the stadium come playoff time, but they did hype up the overall athletics program.
Several months later, S.B. Pierson, who is Wharton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said the stadium has hosted three playoff games in two weeks.
This also means that booster clubs have been given the opportunity to share in setting up concessions for the playoff games.
He presented this information during a Nov. 19 meeting of the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and the day before during a Wharton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors meeting.
The stadium has been the main attraction in the city limits of Wharton the past three months with more than 11,000 spectators visiting for football games. It has a capacity of more than 4,000 patrons.
“Located just east of city center, this venue captures the eye of many travelers on Boling Highway,” Pierson said. “Once in the stadium, standing room only is 1,000.”
A couple of Region 4 Class 3A Division II games were played in Wharton. On Thursday, Nov. 14, Edna beat Palacios, 28-14, and the following night, Industrial defeated Hitchcock, 50-22.
At both meetings, Pierson said the third playoff game would pit two private schools, one from Victoria and the other from Houston. Trustees were told Victoria used the stadium at least once to practice in advance of its playoff game.
Pierson said it is estimated there were more than 6,000 people for the two playoff games.
Trustee Steven Roberts asked how much the district gained from the playoff games, but a total would not be known for a few weeks. The district does charge $3,600 for use of the stadium to whichever team wants to use the stadium.
Herrington said the amount is a basic fee that is charged and pays for a variety of things just for Wharton ISD to have a game. It doesn’t include the gate and concessions.
Pierson said Wharton ISD is making preparations to host multiple sporting events with the intent of drawing more people to the city in search of restaurants and service stations.
At the WEDC meeting, Pierson said the said the stadium is the only Olympic NCAA certified track in Wharton County, so it plans to host track meets for various entities such as the University Interscholastic League (UIL), Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), even local and regional track clubs, which will also generate revenue in the city.
“The impact – better facilities plus better academic scores plus safe schools equals economic growth,” Pierson said. “We believe that the public school’s system is the heart of any community and with the help of WEDCO, we can continue the goal of improving our schools and community.”
