Have we written a column on toilet tissue in the last 37 years? I decided this might be a good thing for us to laugh about this week.
The idea came to mind while I was talking with a friend one day about Methodist circuit, years ago when Wayne served five country churches. We always got to church early and he would say, “Billie, go check the lady’s restroom and see that all the supplies are there.” So, that was my job … before Sunday church, then before weddings, funerals, and all of the other events at the church, and it continued to be my job through all those years during his ministry.
Later, when I came back to Wharton, I just continued to go into the ladies’ restrooms at church on Sundays and check the restroom for toilet tissue and paper towels, and I’ve been doing it all these years.
One day, we were talking about Heaven and I said, “I hope that God will give me the job of putting toilet tissue all over Heaven, because it’s one of the things I do best, that sometimes gets overlooked.”
In continuing our thoughts about toilet tissue, I’m reminded again that Robert and Van Ramsey would take big bundles of toilet tissue to SHARE each week. Now, we know that this is an item that is important to everyone, so if it’s important to us in our homes, it’s important to people who are served by SHARE. So, be generous and remember to take toilet tissue by so others can have the same luxury.
I talk a lot about Abby because I feel like she is my daughter. You all know that Abby is on the Board of Directors of OakBend Hospital, and this week she attended the Texas Healthcare Trustees convention that was held in San Antonio, where she and her fellow board members, and OakBend administrators, received continuing education regarding all aspects of the healthcare industry in Texas.
When she returned, we were talking about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated. We hear the news reports that another surge is happening, and the count is going up due to new strains of the virus. OakBend is experiencing the COVID-19 surge as well, and is prepared to meet the virus head on.
Right now, OakBend is offering to deliver and administer vaccinations to groups of 10 people or more. You don’t have to come to them, they will come to you! The vaccine is more important than ever to combat the new, Delta strain that is sweeping the nation right now. When talking about how the vaccine can protect each of us, one speaker at the convention shared the comment she had recently heard one veteran say to his fellow veterans, “If you are willing to take a bullet for your country, you should be willing to take a needle for your neighbors.”
I believe Wharton is the best place to live, raise a family and feel safe at home. I believe we can be even better by keeping COVID-19 at a distance in this town. And if we have the ability, as individuals, and we know that it will only bring additional safety to our health and homes, why wouldn’t we get vaccinated? We have seen evidence from those who survived having COVID-19 only to be left with heart and lung issues, even cognitive issues, that don’t go away.
So, this is one thing that Wharton can do as a community to make us better, and I believe we can and will be stronger for it. Love and best wishes as we continue the fight to conquer this disease.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
