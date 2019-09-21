Officials with the Wharton Downtown Business Association will now go before the Wharton County Commissioners Court to discuss having the 11th annual Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair.
The regular meeting is Monday, Sept. 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m. inside the Wharton County Annex Building, 309 East Milam Street, in Wharton.
WDBA officials said the fair will be Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-9 p.m.
Among the other items on the agenda are Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn’s request to use $37,500 from all precincts – road paving – optional services. This will come out of the contingency fund, according to the agenda.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rusty Graves plans to have the court discuss two items, including approving a final plat for the Horecka subdivision and purchasing a compact track loader from BuyBoard for approximately $87,500 for the drainage department. Graves, who was the drainage department supervisor prior to being appointed commissioner, still oversees drainage operations.
Among the items County Judge Phillip Spenrath plans to present to the court are:
• Timesheets for court reporter and court coordinator in the 23rd District Court;
• Facility usage/indemnity agreement with St. Andrew’s Church for use of the facility in November 2019 election;
• Out of state travel for Sheriff Shannon Srubar and a captain to the IACP Conference in Chicago from Oct. 26-29. Funds would come out of the sheriff’s state forfeiture fund;
• Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the Texas Department of Transportation regarding the US 59 Roadway Improvement Project;
• Fill Veterans Services officer position;
• Name the Justice of the Peace Building in East Bernard after the late Chris King.
