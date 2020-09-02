The following is a monthly report that was provided to the Wharton City Council during an August meeting. The information is from the Public Works Department for activity from July 20 through
Asphalt all city streets
Maintenance all equipment; completed inspections for equipment\vehicles due for the month
Mow and weed-eat all city right of ways
Street sweeper swept all city streets
Repair/replace street and stop signs
Clean signs
Mowed at the Wharton Municipal Airport
Mowed Hwy 59 south and north
Delivered and spread two yards of limestone at 615 East Mulberry
Shave edges of road for 2020 preparation of 2020 Street Maintenance Program
Patching on Oakcrest for preparation of 2020 Street Maintenance Program
Staged barricades at Guffey Park for food truck event
Demolished building at 505 East Milam, loaded debris in rolloffs
Repaired section of driveway (concrete) in front of Roberson Air Conditioning at 202 East Milam
Cut vegetation off electric pole on Damon (work order request)
Stock pile limestone at old Alamo yard
Cut and remove fallen tree from roadway at 518 East Emily
Spray herbicide on 1609 Goode, 1014 Damon and dead end of Wilkes
Patch apron on intersection on Newton and Ahldag
Added limestone to tie in at 817 West Spanish Camp
Temporary fix driveway on 1511 West Milam
Swept parking lot per work order at 111 North Fulton – Mid Coast Title (city property)
Hauled cold mix from Waller County Asphalt
Cleaned right of way at corner of Rusk and Caney per code enforcement
DRAINAGE
Cleaned catch basins during heavy rain
Profile ditches for drainage improvement on Mahan
Flushed out culvert pipe at 311 Maha
SEWER TREATED
Plant # 1 (South East Ave.) 0.732 million gallons per day
Capacity 1.5 MGD
Plant # 2 (Highway 59) 0.222 million gallons per day
Capacity 0.5 MGD
DRINKING WATER PUMPED
Well # 1 (Alabama Road) 11.085 million gallons
Well # 2 (Cloud Street) 7.756 million gallons
Well # 3 (Alabama Road) 11.490 million gallons
Well # 4 (Valhalla Street) 12.197 million gallons
Re-Read and Check for Leak 18
Miscellaneous 8
Turn off for no deposit 0
OCC Chg-Read and
Leave on 16
Turn off service 20
Turn on service 25
Reconnection 47
Check sewer backup 21
Water leak 1
Locate lines 4
Meter maintenance 12
Turn off for repairs 15
Check for leak at meter 7
New meter 26
Take off vacation 3
Put on vacation 1
Water/sewer taps 0
Pull meter 0
Get reading – curr billing 6
Check for water pressure 0
Public Work Service
requests 13
Meter information 0
Read check after billing 0
Total 243
