According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (Texas DMV) in an update released on Friday, April 29, it was not included in the list of Phase 1 businesses to reopen on Friday, May 1.
“Our regional offices remain closed to the public at this time,” Texas DMV said on its website (www.txdmv.gov). “We continue to provide services by phone, postal mail, and email until further notice.”
The entity said operations at county tax offices, through which most motorists can conduct registration and title transactions, will vary from county to county.
Texas DMV said Wharton County became operational on Monday, May 4. Tax Assessor-Collector Grace Utley said offices in Wharton and El Campo opened to the public, but there are limits to the number that may come into the buildings.
“It has been a relatively smooth opening in the Wharton office. The El Campo branch annex did have some connectivity issues and AT&T is working quickly to resolve that issue,” Utley said. “For those citizens who want to enter the building, we strongly encourage you to wear your mask. If you do not have one, we have masks at the door. Please do not bring in small children, if you can avoid it, and remain compliant with the six-foot social distancing policy.”
Utley said there are masks at the door, but they are limited to one per customer.
Utley added that although the building was closed to the public, the staff had been answering questions by phone, processing mail renewals, title transfers and property tax payments. The office was utilizing the drop box at the main office and at the El Campo annex.
“We encourage the citizens of Wharton County to continue to use the TxDMV.gov website to renew registrations and take advantage of the $1 discount,” Utley said. “For citizens that want to pay their property taxes online, you can go to whartoncountytaxoffice.com.”
To be informed of the latest developments related to COVID-19 and TxDMV services, you can subscribe to the TDMV mailing list: public.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXDMV/subscriber/new?topic_id=TXDMV_290.
Please note that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the agency that issues driver licenses, not the TDMV.
DPS has not released any updates since Gov. Greg Abbott last week spoke about opening Texas.
