The state’s education law, the Texas Administrative Code (TAC), will allow Wharton ISD public school students to obtain credit in a course or grade level by passing tests approved by school district trustees.
Texas law, 19 TAC Chapter 74, allows students to “test out of a course” by taking a “Credit by Examination” without prior instruction in the course(s) being tested.
To earn credit for a grade or a subject the student must answer 80% of the questions correctly. In accordance with local school district policy, a student in any of grades 6-12 may be given credit for an academic subject in which he or she had some prior instruction, if the student scores 70% on the test. The tests are rigorous, targeting all the objectives for the courses covered.
The tests will be administered in Victoria through Region 3 Education Service Center from June 24-26, and again on July 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each date. Registration applications may be picked up at any Wharton ISD campus or at Wharton ISD’s ESC, at 2100 North Fulton street through May.
Deadline for registration is May 27. There are no fees or costs to take the tests.
For more information, call WISD’s Gayle Parenica at 979-532-3612.
