The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to Feb. 26. The arrest records available are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
As of Monday, March 8, the inmate count at the jail was 116 inmates. The jail houses a maximum 144 beds.
• Ashton Gerard Crump, 29, of Rosenberg, was arrested on an escape while arrested/confined-felony felony warrant by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 8:28 a.m., Feb. 23. He was released Feb. 23;
• Trevyn Juan Harris, 19, of Bay City, was arrested on an unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge by the Wharton Police Department at 9:59 a.m., Feb. 23. He was released Feb. 24;
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of East Bernard, was arrested on a prohibitive weapon felony charge by the WCSO at 3:50 p.m., Feb. 23. He was released Feb. 24;
• Jarvis Dwayne Jackson, 33, of Wharton, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony charge by WPD at 3:33 p.m., Feb. 23;
• April Michelle Wilson, 21, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of property between $100 and $750 warrant misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 12:33 p.m., Feb. 23;
• Hector Renee Delgado, 33, of Wharton, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old felony warrant charge by WPD at 6:46 p.m., Feb. 24;
• Nikie Flores, 20, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of service between $100 and $750 warrant misdemeanor charge by WPD at 10:20 p.m., Feb. 24;
• Enereo Loredo, 54, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of firearm felony charge by the El Campo Police Department at 9:01 p.m., Feb. 23. He was released Feb. 24;
• Erica G. Gebara, 41, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault family/household member with previous conviction felony charge by the WCSO at 11 a.m., March 1;
• Bruce Allen Yerdon, Jr. 31, of Boling, was arrested on an intoxication assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:12 a.m., March 1;
• Henry David Gusman III, 33, of Wharton, was arrested on a ran a stop sign charge by WPD at 7:51 p.m., March 2;
• Michael Moreno, 34, of Wharton, was arrested on an unlawfully possession of a firearm by a felon felony charge by WPD at 11:14 a.m., March 4. He was released March 5;
• Alejandro Santisteban, 23, of Houston, was arrested on a smuggling of persons felony charge by Texas Department of Public Safety at 2:41 p.m., March 3. He was released March 5;
• Mary Ann Carmona, 60, of Wharton, was arrested on a money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:53 p.m., March 5. He was released March 6;
• Hector Renee Delgado, 33, of Wharton, was arrested on a fail to ID fugitive intent to give false information misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 10:31 p.m., March 7;
• Ethan Jose Ortiz, 20, of El Campo, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by ECPD at 10:27 p.m., March 5;
• Enrique Penaloza Nava, 22, of Houston, was arrested on a DWI misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 10:09 p.m., March 7;
• Justin Ryan Breedlove, 38, of College Station, was arrested on an indecency with a child sexual contact felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:15 a.m., March 8. He was released March 8;
• Carlos Ray Waddy, 34, of Wharton, was arrested on a burglary of habitation felony warrant charge by WPD at 12:53 a.m., March 8;
• Aaron Maldonado, 26, of Brookshire, was arrested on a DWI 2nd misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:45 a.m., March 9;
• Brian Leon Shorter, Jr., 21, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 7:35 a.m., March 9. He was released March 9;
• Dayron Norman, 37, of Wharton, was arrested on a criminal trespass habitation/shelter/superfund/infrastructure misdemeanor charge by WPD at 3:54 a.m., March 10.
