The Wharton City Council will have a special meeting at Wharton City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Elected officials are in the process of reviewing and considering the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 and to do this they have been provided information on monetary department needs through directors, chiefs of police and/or the volunteer fire department, among others.
Before the approve the budget in September, a series of public hearings will be scheduled for citizens to speak. Citizens may also speak during special meetings.
According to the agenda, the departments are code enforcement, parks & facilities, airport, emergency medical services, emergency management department, municipal court, civic center, and central services.
Council has also been privy to Wharton’s five-year Capital Infrastructure Improvement program for the transportation system, including streets, major thoroughfares and sidewalks. Others that fall under the five-year program are drainage system, flood reduction project-levee, and water and sewer utility system.
Among the items that council may review and consider are the General Fund, PEG Fund, Hotel Motel Fund, Narcotics Seizure Fund, Debt Fund, Capital Improvement Fund, Water & Sewer Fund, Solid Waste Fund, EMS Fund, Civic Center Fund and Airport Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.