The Wharton County Election Office, headed by Cindy Richter released information on the Wharton County tax assessor-collector race between Cindy Hernandez and Sarah Hudgins.
The two women, including Jessica Schultz, ran for public office during the Republican Primary, but no one received 51 percent of the vote. The top two candidates will now continue their campaigning.
The locations for the Election Day runoff on Tuesday, May 26 are as follows:
Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 North Fulton, Wharton;
East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard; and
Wharton County Library – El Campo Branch, 200 West Church Street, El Campo.
Locations for early voting polling places are as follows:
Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 East Milam Street, Wharton
Wharton County Library - El Campo Branch, 200 West Church Street, El Campo
East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard.
Early voting days and hours of operation are as follows:
Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Primary runoff Election Day is May 26th 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
