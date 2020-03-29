The Office of Gov. Greg Abbott emailed news outlets information as it affects the COVID-19 crisis as of Sunday, March 29.
The following are questions asked by the media and answers given by Gov. Abbott:
QUESTION: Asked if would consider ordering sheltering in place statewide, Abbott pointed to his March 19 executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people, restricting visits to nursing homes and closing schools, bars and restaurants (except for carryout and to go service) and gyms.
ANSWER: “Know this, that standard wasn’t one that drawn out of a hat,” Abbott said. “That standard was drawn out of conversations with Dr. Hellerstedt (state health commissioner John Hellerstedt), as well as it was based almost word for word on the standard that was issued by the White House strike force team in response to COVID-19. And that was in consultation with Dr. [Deborah] Birx.”
QUESTION: Will Abbott order public schools to remain closed for the rest of this academic year?
ANSWER: Abbott said that this week, he will confer with Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath and “then I will make a decision based on consultation with Dr. Hellerstedt.”
QUESTION: Asked how many ventilators Texas has, Abbott said the state is still trying to learn how many there are and where.
ANSWER: “We are also working aggressively to add to the supply that we have,” he said, offering no numbers.
QUESTION: Abbott was asked whether the many requests he’s receiving from different business sectors – asking that their employees be deemed essential – is a factor in his not ordering a statewide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
ANSWER: “My decision with regard to the standard established by the state of Texas as an entity is based upon the advice and the instructions by the CDC, by Dr. Deborah Birx in consultation with Dr. Hellerstedt about what is appropriate for the state as a whole for the best interest of public health and safety,” he said.
Because of local shelter-in-place orders, he said, “About 75% of the state of Texas is under the umbrella of what would be categorized as a stay-at-home policy,” he said, referring the local orders and what percentage of state population they cover.
“This is all driven by science, data and medical assessment,” he said.
QUESTION: Should a grace period for all renters and those with home mortgages be enacted statewide, Abbott was asked?
ANSWER: “Things like that are being looked at,” he said. Abbott said Texas officials need to evaluate the raft of COVID-19 bills just passed by Congress.
Waiver to Support Health Care Workforce In Medicaid Program
Gov. Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has submitted a Section 1135 waiver to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requesting flexibility in administering Medicaid to mitigate potential health care workforce shortages during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We are committed to supporting our front-line medical workers and reducing regulatory burdens that could otherwise hinder their service to Texans," said Gov. Abbott. "The waiver we are requesting will alleviate potential staffing and resource shortages and ensure our health care workers and facilities are fully equipped to provide care to Texans in need throughout the COVID-19 response."
"During this unprecedented public health emergency, we need to cut through the red tape and help bolster our health care workforce so that Texas can respond quickly to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak," said Phil Wilson, HHSC executive commissioner. "We’re working closely with our federal partners and doing everything we can to make sure people get the help they need."
If approved, the federal flexibilities would include:
• Allowing fully trained, qualified nurse aides to provide home health and hospice services even if they have not been employed and paid as an aide within the preceding 24 months, which will help expand the eligible pool of direct care workers and help providers facing any critical staffing shortages.
• Allowing non-clinical staff to provide feeding assistance to residents in nursing facilities without completing the required 16-hour training course. Since group meals are no longer served due to social distancing, additional feeding assistants are needed for one-on-one assistance. These assistants would be supervised and assigned only to non-complex cases.
• Allowing individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Home and Community-based Services and Intermediate Care Facility programs to temporarily receive their same services in either setting. This will give providers greater flexibility to meet staffing and resource challenges while continuing to provide critical services in both programs.
