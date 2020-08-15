It appears that the process to have coronavirus testing sites in Wharton is not perfect.
Listening to Wharton city officials, communication, or lack thereof, can prolong the process of ironing out dates and times.
And even when that has been agreed upon, it has changed, leaving residents who need testing done to wait.
COVID-19 testing was part of a discussion during a regular Wharton City Council meeting on Monday, July 27. It came up when the council was considering a resolution to approve an extension of the declaration of disaster signed on March 16 by Mayor Tim Barker.
Steven Johnson, who is the coordinator for the city’s Office of Emergency Management, went into detail about testing that had been given very little notice, if that.
At-Large Place 6 Councilwoman Alice Heard-Roberts had asked, “there’s testing at the civic center for the next two days.”
The testing would be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28-29.
“When was that decided; I don’t recall ever hearing about that,” Heard-Roberts said. “Is that something that just happened (Aug. 27).”
Johnson said the City of Wharton did not have anything confirmed until a week before. He said it had originally been planned for mid-July, but it was cancelled. Then it was rescheduled for July 21-22, but it was cancelled because the vendor was not prepared.
City staff had told elected officials here that ever since the Texas National Guard had discontinued holding COVID-19 testing outside the civic center, private vendors would be called in their place.
The council was told the Texas National Guard stopped hosting the testing to put more emphasis on hurricane season. Ironically, Hurricane Hanna struck Texas a few days before, causing some rain to fall in Wharton County, which was part of a disaster declaration announced by Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.
Johnson said it was finally decided to have testing at the end of July.
“There were some difficulties; the vendor that was contacted by the State of Texas did not have a call center as was required in the contract, so we had to find the correct website address for people to go to register,” Johnson said.
The city’s OEM had been told about the website address the day of the council meeting.
“We had to go through the State of Texas to find it,” Johnson said.
Once the information was obtained, Johnson said the City of Wharton used social media, the Rave Alert emergency text messaging system to get the word out. Several councilmen said they had received an alert, one saying around 5:30 p.m. the day of the council meeting.
The councilmen did not say during the meeting if they had shared testing information to their constituents.
“That’s fine … everybody is not subscribed to (Rave); as the City of Wharton, that is not acceptable,” she said.
Heard-Roberts said she didn’t receive any information or a text, and questioned the process to get to the final testing date that didn’t give people ample time to register. She was told by Johnson that a call center had still not been decided on even after COVID-19 testing dates were announced.
Johnson said he understood the councilwoman’s frustration, as he was equally frustrated with the process.
“What’s the point of testing if no one knows about it,” Heard-Roberts said.
