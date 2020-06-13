With the cancellation of Boling ISD’s sports banquet, Athletics Director Kevin Urbanek said that he and the coaching staff with the athletics department wanted to recognize this year’s student athletes.
In a Wednesday, May 27 announcement, he said among the sports most affected in the spring were track and field, baseball, softball, and powerlifting.
“We would like to thank you for all the hard work you put to the Bulldog/Lady Bulldog athletic program,” Urbanek said to this year’s seniors. “Your awards, medals and plaques will be in your packets that you will receive at graduation.”
According to Boling ISD, all incoming Boling High School students who earned awards, medals and plaques this year, including freshmen, will receive them when they return to school in August.
The Boling ISD Athletics Department announced that Kevin Manning and Tori Arrington earned “Most Athletic Male” and “Most Athletic Female.” BISD announced the recipients of the “Fighting Heart Award” were Manning and Emily Gmitter.
Bulldog summer workout plan
Urbanek said the University Interscholastic League has given Boling ISD and other school districts across the state the go ahead to start summer strength and conditioning workouts.
He said student athletes could go back on the field and the gymnasium on Monday, June 8. Boling student athletes have not been in any of the buildings since before Spring Break in early March – a three-month holdout.
“There are some requirements that we must follow as we start these workouts,” he said in a Thursday, May 28 announcement. “These workouts are only for Boling ISD students that will be in seventh through 12th grades.
First, he said athletes will have access to hand sanitizer before, during and after workouts.
Secondly, Urbanek emphasized there can be no shared water.
“They’ve never been off this long, so we’re going to have to take it slow,” Urbanek said. “The safety of the kids is the most important thing.”
Athletes must bring their own water to all workouts, and it needs to be plenty of water,” he said.
“I suggest they bring a gallon jug or a water jug with their name on it.”
Boling ISD’s Athletics Department released a workout calendar for June and July.
“We will offer two sessions on Mondays-Thursdays. An athlete can only attend one session a day of strength and conditioning,” he said. “In the past we have only been able to work out Monday-Thursday. This summer the UIL has allowed us to work out on Fridays as well. You will see on the calendar that we will only offer a morning session on Fridays.”
Urbanek said it’s very important for athletes to make a commitment to working out in the summer.
“It’s great to get the chance to get back with the kids,” Urbanek said. “It’s been a pretty dull and boring life (of late). That’s all I know is football and working with kids in athletics. You just miss seeing those kids on a daily basis so it will be good to see all of them again.”
If you have any questions, contact him at kurbanek@bolingisd.net or 979-657-9066.
Joshua Reese contributed to this story.
