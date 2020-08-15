It has been nearly a decade since the City of Wharton and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) first entered in a local transportation project Advance Funding Agreement (AFA) when an extension of FM 1301 was decided upon.
A new agreement centers around funding and how each entity will be spending the original $2.9 million.
It was on a July 11, 2011 that both entities agreed on a “Category 11 project” to construct a new roadway of FM 1301 from SH 60 to US 59 in Wharton.
Community Development Director Gwyneth Teves told elected officials during a Wharton City Council meeting in July that the city staff has continued to work with TxDOT on moving forward with the project.
“Up until now, we have not had any progress on the construction,” Teves said. “After such a delay of time, TxDOT is requiring a new AFA be updated.”
She was referring to the agreement having updated terms and language due to the expanse of time that has passed since the original agreement.
Teves’ comments to city council mirrored what was noted in the new AFA modifications.
It includes the City of Wharton having final approval on any change orders, the State of Texas not be matching the funding with the original $2.9 million in funds, and the city having to concur with the lowest bidder prior to a contract award.
Teves said the State of Texas plans to match $2,286,800 in construction funds.
The additional $700,000 that was left out of this advanced funding may still be paid by someone other than the city.
A new agreement was made due to the change in funding of an overpass on I-69 versus the bridge at the railroad, Teves said.
The council unanimously approved the FM 1301 extension AFA and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The MOU also shows the project budget cost being $15,130,000.
Some of the highlights that the MOU includes are:
CONSTRUCTION ISSUES
• City is responsible for the preparation of all construction plans for the project;
• TxDOT must approve the construction plans for the project prior to the commencement of any construction activities.
• City is responsible for all the construction cost for the FM 1301 extension from US 59 to SH 60.
• TxDOT is responsible for all the construction cost of the new interchange at US 59 and the new FM 1301 intersection.
FM 102 FROM US 59 TO SH 60
• Upon completion of construction of the project and making the project open for public use, the current section of FM 102 from US 59 to SH 60 will be removed from the state highway system by the (City Council).
• Prior to FM 102 from US 59 to SH 60 being removed from the state highway system, the city, by an ordinance from the City of Wharton, shall accept jurisdiction, control and maintenance of FM 102 from US 59 to SH 60, including the right of way, upon the removal of it from the state highway system.
