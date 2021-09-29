The burn ban was five days old when heavy rain fell Tuesday in some parts of Wharton County.
It was rain that was forecast Monday by the National Weather Service, information that was passed down by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Monday’s Ketch Byram Drought Index value was 549 (402 wettest - 666 driest).
“There is a good chance the burn ban may come down this week as our area is forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain in the next five days,” OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Tuesday.
Kirkland provided a local forecast in his communication with the Journal-Spectator.
• Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
• Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
