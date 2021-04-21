The Wharton County Teachers Credit Union is taking a new approach for prospective customers and you don’t need a degree in education to be a new member of a financial services institution that opened here nearly 70 years ago.
For the first time since 1953, the Teachers Credit Union, 2114 Junior College Boulevard in Wharton, now welcomes new customers who are not part of the teaching profession. It can also include siblings of current members.
“When we did our strategic plan, we realized that our membership was not where we needed for us to be an effective credit union,” Board President Harold Parnell said. “To better serve our members, we opted to expand our membership to include all of Wharton County. That also includes siblings of members, even though they may live outside Wharton County.”
Before they opened up to the county, the credit union had 817 members. However, they have lost some members since that time because a number of people have moved away. Back in 1997, their membership had been as high as 1900.
The Teachers Credit Union Board of Directors made up of 9 members, made the unanimous decision to change its policy during a meeting late in 2020.
The Teachers Credit Union is also targeting young adults who are looking for a full-service financial institution.
Loan officer Margaret Fojtik said the Teachers Credit Union needs to do something to get younger people to conduct business here. Account holders range from ages 3 to 100 years. Over a third of Teachers Credit Union members are above retirement age.
“Most of the young adults would come in to check what we offered, and if we didn’t have what they wanted, that was the last we saw of them,” Fojtik said.
New services will be available to all customers, both new and existing. These services include share drafts and debit cards this summer, assisting in financing new vehicles, used vehicles, recreational vehicles (including boats), personal loans, and emergency loans.
“Most younger adults are looking for a full-service institution, not one where they can save and borrow. As we continue, we plan to offer certificates of deposits for our members as well as expanding to utilize the online features that the young are so well adept at,” said Parnell.
“I feel these changes will help the credit union as well as help the community,” said Administrative Assistant Sandy Koutny.
Children can be included as members, Parnell said.
“We have many members that open their first savings account for children and grandchildren. The same requirements for the young ones is true for the older members – live, work, go to school,” Parnell said. “We encourage our members to get their young ones started early. It teaches responsibility and helps them prepare for their future.”
For more information, visit the Teachers Credit Union website at www.wctcu.org.
Business hours are Monday through Friday, 2 to 5:30 p.m.
