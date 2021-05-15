This is about eye candy — it is delicious to your wallet if you own a small business.
Eye candy is an informal name of what’s called “visual merchandising.” It’s how businesses arrange their products to guide customers through the store and to the cash register. (Are they still called cash registers?)
Perhaps it is a combination of creativity, common sense, practicality, and even science. But whatever it is called, good visual merchandising results is sales and more sales.
For those who now toil at visual marketing, perhaps the “experts” may validate your experience, or maybe even give you a new idea or two. Here are 10 thoughts that I have mined from “The World Wide Web” and elsewhere:
1. An old mantra: “To light it is to sell it.” A brightly lit store front can make a world of difference in shoppers deciding how inviting your business will be.
2. The great outdoors: Use the sidewalk, if you are allowed to (without disrupting foot traffic). It gives a street fair feel and adds sizzle. It is inviting. Flags, balloons, flowers, plants, and items you can readily see from the road too.
3. Explain: Use signage to identify your products and categories of products.
4. “The only constant in life is change:” Retail gurus say the same. Follow the seasons. Follow the holidays. Restaurants are encouraged to do the same. Specials are not special if they are the same too long.
5. The smell test: If you are not sure, you must know someone with a very keen nose. Tell them they must be honest with you. What do they smell when they walk into your establishment? Do they smell inviting fragrance, or your musty attic? Great smells and great stores go together. It is serious business.
7. I skipped Number 6 to see if you are still paying attention.
8. Like with like: Display products in groups that go together or are used together. Like you would be using them at your home or office.
9. Grouping by three: Group similar products in the same display by price, for instance — lowest, median, highest. Or size, —small, medium and big.
10. Traffic flow: This is a subject for another time, perhaps, as it is a biggie. Shopify says studies show 90 percent of customers turn right when they walk into a store. How’s that? That right turn is where you put your premium demand items, Shopify says. Shopify has a great webpage with stuff like that and the pros and cons of four basic floor designs: https://www.shopify.com/retail/the-ultimate-guide-to-retail-store-layouts
Thank you. “Players win games. Teams win championships.”
Ron Sanders is Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture executive director. He can be reached at ron.sanders@whartonchamber.com or 979-532-1862.
