The Wharton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will have its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. Wharton ISD will be practicing social distancing in advance of the meeting, which will be held through Zoom.
You will need to register your first and last name and email address to register and listen in on the Zoom meeting.
The weblink is as follows: zoom.us/j/96956675765?pwd=YWxRbmNCblJhY2JaUGZIUnlzdEJWdz09
The meeting ID is 969 5667 5765 and the passcode is 528770.
You can also dial by phone to +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston).
In accordance with the Open Meetings Act, Wharton ISD posts the agenda no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting. The meetings are held inside the WISD Administration Building.
